NEW: Tulsa student recognized at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC

NEW YORK – A high school student in Tulsa represented Oklahoma during one of the largest televised holiday events in the country Thursday.

Megan Harju, a junior at Union High School, has been named the winner of the Bob Hope Essay Contest.

As a winner, she was recognized during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She was singled out on national television, following the performance of the Union Renegade Regiment.

ESSAY: Ready Megan’s winning essay

She is also the drum major for the band.

Harju will receive a $5,000 scholarship and Union Bands will also receive $5,000.

Each band participating in the parade was allowed to submit one essay for the contest.

Organizers from Union High said they received 12 essays but selected Harju’s to submit.

You can watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon on NewsChannel 4.