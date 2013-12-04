× Study: Early stages of MS may be helped with vaccine

A new study is giving hope to people with Multiple Sclerosis.

The study suggests people in the early stages of MS may be helped by a vaccine used in some parts of the world to prevent tuberculosis.

The study was conducted in Italy with 73 people who showed signs of Multiple

Sclerosis based on MRI scans.

About half of those tested received a live vaccine that’s used in other countries to prevent tuberculosis.

After five years, 58 percent of those vaccinated were free of MS compared to 30 percent of those who were not vaccinated.

The key may be the exposure to the vaccine’s live virus.