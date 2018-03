Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The OU football team met with the media for the first time since they accepted a bid to play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams in a bowl game, the Crimson Tide owns a 1-0-1 advantage over the Sooners.

The bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, January 2, 2014, inside the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here's Sooner senior Gabe Ikard and Bob Stoops on the matchup.