Race for Oklahoma State Governor underway a new candidate enters race

OKLAHOMA - The announcement came on Christmas Day, former Oklahoma state senator Randy Brogdon, from Owasso, announced his plans to challenge Governor Fallin for the republican nomination in the primaries.

On his website, he promises to run on a platform to cut unnecessary spending and small government.

NewsChannel4 reached out to governor Fallin's office about the announcement, they responded "Governor Fallin is celebrating the birth of our savior. Mister Brogdon can use this day to discuss politics. We will not."

Two democratic candidates have also announced their intentions to run for governor.

State representative Joe Dorman, and RJ Harris have filed the necessary paperwork to start raising money for their Gubernatorial campaigns.

We received a statement saying, "Representative Dorman welcomes the opportunity to discuss and debate the issues facing all Oklahomans with senator Brogdon as the 2014 Gubernatorial campaign unfolds."

RJ Harris sent KFOR a statement that says in part, "This will be a great opportunity for voters from both major parties to nominate candidates with Libertarian roots who are each committed to ending tyranny and defending Liberty."

