Fire Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of southeast 47th street in Oklahoma City.

A woman called 9-1-1 just after 8pm Thursday evening and reported her home was on fire.

She made it out of the house but E.M.S.A. was called to the scene as a precaution to check her for smoke inhalation.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.