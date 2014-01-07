OSBI opens cold murder case after 23 years, agents seeking clues

BRISTOW, Okla. – After a murder case went cold nearly 23 years ago, agents are still searching for clues that will lead them to a killer.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Michael Gabriel.

On Jan. 27, 1991, authorities say 24-year-old Michael Gabriel was found dead inside his Bristow home.

Investigators say he had been shot in the chest.

While officials interviewed several people and collected numerous pieces of evidence, the case has never been solved.

Jessica Brown, the public information officer for the OSBI, said, “We hope offering a sizable reward will encourage someone with information to come forward. Time could also be a positive factor in this situation. In other cases where a crime has gone unsolved for decades, we have seen relationships change, empowering a witness to come forward.”

If you have any information on the crime, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.