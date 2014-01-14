× Couple jumps from balcony to escape Bethany apartment fire

BETHANY, Okla. – A couple is recovering after jumping from a second story balcony to escape an overnight apartment fire.

Officials said the Bethany couple is expected to be OK.

Most of the complex near N.W. 23rd and Council was evacuated before officials arrived.

Fire crews were met with huge flames and heavy smoke coming from the apartment on the 7900 block of N.W. 21st St.

Authorities said a faulty heater sparked an electrical fire in a unit on the first floor which spread upstairs.

Crews said everyone made it out safely.

Officials said one couple had to jump from the second-story balcony.

They said the fire made too much smoke and they couldn’t see to get out any other way.

According to fire crews, two apartments had significant fire damage and others were water damaged.