× Police searching for suspect after attempted car theft ends with man shot in leg

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a suspect and one man is in the hospital after a late night shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said it started as an attempted car theft at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near S.W. 44th St. and Walker.

A man told police he saw someone outside of his home trying to steal his car.

According to a police affidavit, the victim pulled on the driver’s door and asked the suspect what he was doing.

At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a small semi-automatic pistol and said, “I’ll shoot you in your face.”

The victim started running back toward his apartment and the alleged suspect ran to the other side of the parking lot.

Police said the suspect turned around while he was running and fired at the man.

Authorities said the suspect missed and the bullet ended up hitting another person in the leg.

That victim is recovering at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as a white man, standing 6’1,” in his mid 30s, with short hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and a black beanie.

If you have any information, they ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.