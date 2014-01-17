× U.S. speed skater finds Olympic inspiration from unlikely source

SOCHI, Russia – While the Winter Olympic Games are less than a month away, athletes are already finding their inspiration to go for gold.

One such athlete is American short track speed skater J.R. Celski.

Celski suffered a debilitating injury during Olympic Trials for the Vancouver games.

After 60 stitches, he recovered and ended up winning two bronze medals during the Olympics.

He decided to quit skating and spend time making a documentary on Seattle’s hip-hop scene.

The film focused on the story of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, who earned seven Grammy nominations this year.

While hearing about Macklemore’s story, he found his inspiration to go back to the ice rink.

You can watch Celski take on the world during the Sochi Olympics, beginning Fe. 6.

The games will be televised on NBC.