Subway joins with first lady's healthy eating effort against childhood obesity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First lady Michelle Obama is partnering with a new ally in her healthy eating campaign.

Subway has teamed up with partnership for a Healthier America.

The First lady made the announcement Thursday at a Subway shop in downtown Washington, D.C.

Over the next three years, subway plans to spend 41 million dollars to help advance the goals or Mrs. Obama’s “Let’s Move” initiative against childhood obesity.

They will offer a kids’ menu that mirrors federal standards for school lunches.

Meals will include healthy choices such as apples on the side and low-fat or non-fat milk or water instead of sugary beverages.

Mrs. Obama praised the popular sandwich chain for offering healthy choices for kids.

“For years Subway has been providing meals that are healthy but also easy, tasty and affordable, right parents? And today with these new initiatives, Subway is once again stepping up to provide even more healthy choices for our families. The new fresh fit for kids meals here at Subway are a terrific example of what a kids menu should look like and that’s because Subway is offering all kids of healthy options for kids.”