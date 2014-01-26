× Good Samaritans, firefighters save prize horse trapped in icy water

HAMILTON, Mass. (CNN) – A prize horse in northeast Massachusetts is recovering after falling into an icy marsh this weekend.

Moonshine is a 2,000 pounds horse who was stuck in ice water and mud up to her neck on Saturday.

Amy Cavilla said, “I guess if we hadn’t been walking, I don’t think anyone would have seen her.”

Moonshine, curious as she is, had fallen through the ice near her home in Hamilton.

Crews were quickly in a race against the clock.

Firefighters and rescuers responded to the call for help from all over Essex County.

They strapped Moonshine with ropes and chains and tugged on her with a crane truck until the mud budged and she was free.

Amy Tissera, with the Canter Brook Equestrian Center, said, “I was a basket case but I had full faith they were going to get her out.”

It took Moonshine a little while to get those ice-cold legs back underneath her.

Eventually, she got back to the barn on her own power.

She was hypothermic but expected to be just fine.

Dr. Bryan Parrot said, “She’s nice and warm. We have IV fluids going into her right now.”

Tissera said, “She’s one in a million of a horse, so it’s nice to see that she’s happy. She’s eating.”