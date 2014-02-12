Invasion of privacy? New bill would protect employees’ private life on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The battle lines are being drawn as lawmakers work to keep your private life, private.

House Bill 2372 would make it illegal for employers to require workers or potential employees to hand over their social media passwords and login information.

Sen. Kyle Loveless helped write the bill and said, "It's something that individuals should be able to protect. That's their private lives, that's something that doesn't have to do with their jobs. So that way, their privacy is held in a high regard."

The bill is getting a lot of support from Oklahomans.

Jessica Quesenberry said, "[Social media] doesn't really show who we are as people, so it shouldn't really affect our job or, you know, anything that we do outside of the weekends."

Joey Tobaee agreed.

He said, "That's their personal life. I think that you should separate, you know, people's personal life from work life."

However, there is a catch.

Loveless said, "Just because we're protecting their privacy doesn't mean that what they put on the Internet isn't available to the public."

He warns that you still need to be careful about the pictures you take.

If they're less than flattering, you may want to delete them since this bill won't stop your employers from looking up your public posts.

It also won't stop them from going to Google to search for your name.

Regardless, experts say this is a great step.

Patrick Allmond, a social media expert, said, "A lot of social media stuff is very personal. And, you know, I do it before 8 o'clock and then after 5, so this legislation came into place, which helps protect us a little bit and basically sets that clear border."

House Bill 2372 passed with a unanimous vote through the House, which almost never happens.

The bill is in the Senate now, where the last changes are being made before it is sent to Gov. Mary Fallin.

Sen. Loveless hopes to see it signed into law by November.