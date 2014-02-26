× FBI investigating northwest Oklahoma City bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the IBC Bank on the 2100 block of N. Portland Ave. near N.W. 19th St. at 12:00 p.m.

Authorities say a white male, wearing a mask depicting an older male went to the bathroom briefly then presented a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

According to witnesses, the suspect was in a silver 4-door Honda Accord.

The suspect was also observed earlier today at approximately 11:30 a.m. entering a First Commercial Bank wearing the same mask.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″ – 5’9″, medium build, wearing a brown two button blazer, tan pants, blue and white checkered shirt, cream colored hat, with dark aviator glasses.

The robbery is being investigated by the FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (405) 290-7770.