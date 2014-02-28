× What does driving look like in the future? Take a look…

Have you ever wondered what vehicles will look like in the future?

We all have seen movies where there are cars that drive themselves, hover or even talk to you.

Fully self-driving cars remain some years away.

But new technology in the next five to 10 years will help cars park themselves, monitor the alertness of the driver and even communicate with each other to avoid collisions.

Tomorrow’s cars may have long-range headlights, external airbags and hydrogen fuel-cell engines that emit only water.