× Facebook under fire shoots down gun sales

Selling and trading guns through social media is about to get a lot harder.

After pressure from gun control groups campaigning to publicize loopholes in online firearms sales, Facebook announced that they will have stricter policies on the selling and trading of firearms.

The policy change is to help make illegal transactions more difficult for sellers.

They will be deleting any posts where users are attempting to sell guns without a background check or across state lines.

Also, minors will no longer be able to view any posts about gun sales or trades.

Legal transactions will still be permitted, but Facebook will inform sellers that private gun sales could be regulated where they live.