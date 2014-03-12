× Popular knee medication no better than placebo for knee osteoarthritis

Have you been taking Glucosamine supplements in order to relieve knee pain?

A new study reveals it doesn’t really benefit with chronic knee pain.

Glucosamine is a commonly used remedy among the 27-million Americans with Osteoarthritis, to manage pain and strengthen cartilage.

But MRI results showed no improvement in bone bruises or cartilage when patients took a daily Glucosamine supplement for six months.

And while Glucosamine did not harm patients, there was no evidence it relieved pain or increased their physical function.