Counterfeit Cows: Couple facing charges after allegedly buying cattle with bogus checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A couple in Custer County is facing charges after they are accused of writing bogus checks to purchase cattle in several Oklahoma counties.

Authorities say 44-year-old Barry Lynn Heath Jr. and 50-year-old Neva Heath are facing 11 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses and one count of misdemeanor obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to officials, the couple purchased cattle with bogus checks at auctions and then attempted to sell them before the original checks cleared.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt says the couple took part in the scheme at auctions in 11 separate counties.