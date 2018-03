× Grass fire breaks out in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are reporting that a grass fire near I-240 and Sunny Lane that broke out after 5:00 p.m. has been put out.

Fire crews on the scene called for another crew to help put the fire out.

There are several homes in that area that they were trying to protect from the fire.

They are now working on making sure all of the hot-spots are put out.