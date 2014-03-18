× Two winning tickets sold for $400 million Mega Millions jackpot, one yours?

Lottery officials have confirmed two winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s $400 million Mega Millions Jackpot.

One ticket was purchased in Florida and the other in Maryland.

Thousands of Americans are now scrambling to see if they are the country’s newest millionaires.

The winning numbers are 11, 19, 24, 33, 51 and 7 as the Megaball.

The odds of winning Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot may be pretty slim but many Americans were willing to take that chance.

In fact, you have a better chance of winning Tuesday’s lottery than filling out a perfect NCAA bracket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery are 258,000,000 to one.

The odds of building the perfect bracket are 128,000,000,000 to one.

Your next chance to win is Friday.

MEGA MILLIONS: Check your numbers here