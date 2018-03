× 3.6-magnitude quake recorded in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to the OGS, the quake was about 2.1 miles NE of Tryon, and about 12.2 miles from Stillwater residents.

The Oklahoma Geological survey recorded the depth of about 3 miles.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.