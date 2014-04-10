× Dream about buying Google Glass? Now you can, for a short period of time

Have you been pining for your very own wearable $1,500 Google Glass but weren’t sure how you, a regular nondeveloper residing in the United States, could procure one?

Tuesday will be your lucky day. Google is opening sales of Glass for one day only to any adult in the United States who wants one of the devices.

In true sale fashion, Google is throwing in free frames or sunglasses for those first-time customers and the supply is limited. Sales start at 9 a.m. ET on April 15, but people can sign up now with Google to receive a reminder.

This is the first time the device has been available to the general public.

So far, the face-mounted computers have been sold only to Google “Explorers,” the company’s name for early adopters. At first only developers could buy Glass, but Google slowly expanded the program to include regular people.

Some were hand-picked, others applied to be Explorers through Google contests by sharing what cool projects they would do if they had Glass.