× “I was being sarcastic,” Man’s text message costs him $53,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A man in New York says a text message that was meant as a joke cost him $53,000.

According to the Buffalo News, Louis Billittier Jr. broke up with his fiancée of three years, Christa Clark, via text message.

He then sent the most expensive text message of his life.

He told Clark he would reimburse her for the wedding expenses and added another item to the list.

The message said, “Plus you get a $50,000 parting ring. Enough for a down payment on a house.”

Later that month, he threatened to take the ring back if Clark kept taking personal shots at him.

He texted, “Keep it up, and I will take back the ring as well.”

He added, “You by law have to give it back. You’re nowhere near the person I thought you were. You don’t deserve it.”

Billittier sued Clark for her refusal to give back the ring.

However, a judge ruled the ring was rightfully Clark’s, since Billittier sent her a message saying it was a “parting ring.”

When asked about the text message, Billittier said, “I was being sarcastic, like a game show host. You get a parting gift.”

Click here for the full story.