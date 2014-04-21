× Police arrest OKC man after woman allegedly attacked in downtown alley

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a woman in an alley downtown.

Officers were called to 201 E. Sheridan Ave. after a woman claimed she was attacked in the alley.

The woman told police she had just left a nearby club and was walking down the alley when a man allegedly grabbed her and held her down to the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers her alleged attacker held her down on the ground, removed her mini skirt and had punched her across her body.

A short time later, police arrested 35-year-old Juan Beltran.

Beltran is facing charges of attempted rape and assault and battery.