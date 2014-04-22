× British model plans abortion so she can go on Big Brother reality show

A British model said she plans to have an abortion to further her “career” and go on the reality show, Big Brother.

The Mirror reported 23-year-old Josie Cunningham said being pregnant is “ruining” her chances of becoming famous.

According to The Mirror, Josie is 18 weeks pregnant.

“An abortion will further my career,” she told The Mirror. “This time next year I won’t have a baby. Instead, I’ll be famous, driving a bright pink Range Rover and buying a big house. Nothing will get in my way.”

The Mirror reported the controversial model is in negotiations with a British TV channel to appear on Big Brother.

MORE: See the full story from The Mirror here