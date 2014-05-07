School investigating claims of NFL-style draft for prom dates

NEWPORT BEACH, Cali. – A southern California high school is investigating rumors some of its students are running a NFL-style draft of sorts for prom dates.

According to KTLA, students were ranking female coeds getting some teens to pay top dollar for “first-round” draft picks.

The principal of Corona del Mar High School addressed the claims in a letter to parents.

Principal Kathy Scott wrote,

“This ‘draft’ appears to be similar to a sports draft. What I understand is that male students purchase draft tickets and females are then ‘drafted’ as dates for the prom. I am sure that the intention of this ‘draft’ is not to be harmful, but it may be. It is not OK for any student to be objectified or judged in any way.”

The word first got out about the alleged draft when others noticed tweets mentioning the subject from an account that has since been deactivated, “cdmprom_insider”

The Los Angeles Times reported a student said male juniors and seniors draw numbers but can buy higher draft picks.

The unnamed student said a junior reportedly paid $140 to get a high first-round pick to select a specific female student.

“A lot of the girls respect the draft and stick with those dates,” the unidentified student told the Times.



KTLA reported Principal Scott was not speaking publicly about the rumored prom draft, a spokeswoman for Newport-Mesa Unified School District said in an email.

In her letter to parents, Scott asked them to speak positively about Corona del Mar High if contacted by news media.

Cdm prom draft is rolled, since when do we have an outstanding reputation? Was that before or after Tim Lai? pic.twitter.com/rew4FCYKdf — Reverend Prince (@ConnerPrince1) May 3, 2014

