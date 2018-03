OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews were on the scene of an accident along a busy road involving multiple cars.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of I-235 and N.W. 50th St. in regards to an accident involving at least three cars.

Officials say the crash involved a semi-truck and three other cars under the N.W. 50th St. bridge in the northbound lanes of I-235.

Traffic was backed up for miles.