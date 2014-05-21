Update: Five of six Iranians arrested after making fan video of “Happy” have been released

TEHRAN, Iran (CNN) – Dancing to a song about happiness has landed six Iranians in jail.

Authorities say they were arrested after appearing in a fan video set to Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy.”

Police say the three men and three women were arrested for making an “obscene video clip that offended the public morals and was released in cyberspace.”

Now, the world is speaking out about the arrests, using the hashtag #freehappyiranians.

Pharrell has spoken out about the arrests, saying, “It is beyond sad that these kids were arrested for trying to spread happiness.”

According to CNN, five of six people arrested for the video have been freed.