Water line break causing traffic delays, lowering water pressure in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Drivers in Edmond can expect traffic delays after a water line break.

According to the City of Edmond, the outside southbound lanes on Broadway between 3rd St. and 4th St. are closed to repair a water line break.

Officials said crews working on water line improvements hit a 10-inch line.

The workers are digging to stop the leak and make a temporary repair until they can make a permanent fix.

Edmond officials said drivers should expect delays.

The road is narrowed to one southbound lane.

Authorities said businesses in the area will experience low water pressure until the temporary fix is finished.

Officials said they don’t have a time frame for when the leak will be fixed and the road opened.