A bizarre game leads to a teen’s death; Could your children be playing this?

GEORGIA – A Georgia teen drowned early Sunday morning playing a game with friends at Lake Allatoona.

In the game, one person sits in a shopping cart and is pushed into the water.

The shopping cart is usually tied to a pole but, in this case, it was tied to the victim.

Police identified the victim as Chance Werner.

Police say Werner was pulled into the water along with the shopping cart and didn’t resurface.

The 18-year-old had just graduated from high school on Saturday.