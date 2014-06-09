× Two die after cell phone falls into toilet

XINXIANG CITY, China – According to the South China Morning Post, two people died after a woman dropped her new cell phone into an open-pit toilet.

After the woman dropped her phone, her husband went into the pit to find it but he could not breathe and was knocked unconscious by the smell.

The South China Morning Post says that after the husband fainted, his mother went into the pit, which was knee-deep in waste, to save him.

The mother also fainted during the rescue.

Then, the woman who dropped her phone, her father-in-law and two neighbors also jumped in and all fainted.

They were all rescued by other villagers who found a rope and helped pull them out of the pit.

Reports say the husband and the mother-in-law died in the hospital.

Two others were hospitalized.

A doctor at the hospital said the victims suffocated.

