Oklahoma man arrested for burglarizing pharmacy three times in one month

ENID, Okla. – Police in Enid arrested a man after he was allegedly caught outside a pharmacy that had just been burglarized.

An officer was called to Rick’s Pharmacy after an alarm was activated inside the store.

When he arrived, he spotted 38-year-old Jesse Fisher near the business but started walking away from the scene when authorities arrived.

Fisher was wearing a camo jacket, camo pants and a camo hat.

The officer said he saw Fisher drop a pill bottle before he took off, dropping even more pill bottles as he ran.

Police eventually caught up with Fisher and found several pill bottles that were labeled Rick’s Pharmacy.

Authorities say Fisher admitted to burglarizing the pharmacy, along with two previous burglaries to the same store.

Fisher is being charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of knowingly concealing stolen property and one count of possession of burglary tools.