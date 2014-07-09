× 2 adults, 4 children killed in Houston area shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Six people, including at least four children, are dead following a shooting near Houston.

According to KPRC, seven people were shot, and six of those people were killed in a domestic dispute shooting late Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say a woman with a gunshot wound to the head was able to tell them who the shooter was and that she believed he was headed to another residence to possibly attack more family members.

Deputies believe the suspect is a relative.

The suspect led authorities on a 30 minute car chase until he drove into a near by neighborhood.

The alleged gunman finally surrendered Wednesday night after a standoff.

