Can a dog really sniff out child pornography?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Police in Rhode Island say they are using a new tool in the fight against child pornography.

Thoreau, a golden retriever, was purchased for the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Officials say he spent five months in specialized training on how to get the scent of hard drives, thumb drives and other computer gear.

The task force says thumb drives are usually small enough to be hidden by child pornographers.

According to the Providence Journal, the program trains dogs to learn how to sniff out bombs and bodies as well as hard drives.

