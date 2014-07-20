× New excuse for exercise buffs to head downtown

Exercise buffs will soon have a new reason to hit the trails at Bluff Creek Park, 10941 North Meridian in northwest Oklahoma City.

Beginning the week of July 28, crews will begin construction on the Continental Resources Fitness Trail, ¼ mile paved trail that will include three new exercise stations.

The fitness trail will loop off of the northeast corner of the park’s existing paved walking trail. Three exercise stations, each with different outdoor exercise equipment, will be added alongside the trail. The stations will include areas for people to stretch, do sit-ups, pull-ups, arm exercises and balance exercises. The stations are designed to fit in with the natural environment of Bluff Creek Park.

During construction, park users may experience temporary interruptions along the paved walking trail and dirt track mountain bike trail. Signage will be placed in the park to inform users of the construction and ask them to follow traffic directions.

This project marks the last of multiple improvements made to Bluff Creek Park. Other projects include new landscaped entry gates off of Meridian Avenue, a new access road and parking lot, two new picnic pavilions, walkways, plus enhanced landscaping near the trail entry area. Funding for the improvements came from multiple sources, including 2007 general obligation bond funds and 2013-14 capital improvement funds. The donation from Continental Resources, Inc. funded the new trail addition plus a third picnic pavilion, which has also been named after the company. All of the projects are ADA-accessible.

Earlier in the year, park planners worked with members of the Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship to realign a portion of the dirt mountain bike trail to make room for the fitness trail.