Oklahoma man arrested for assaulting an officer, offering to engage in lewd acts with child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man has been arrested on several charges, including offering to engage in lewd acts.

Police were called to an Oklahoma City apartment complex after several residents called to complain about a man talking inappropriately to children.

Officers found 42-year-old Kevin Balch asleep on a couch.

While trying to take Balch into custody, an officer was hit in the face and scratched.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer told Balch, “Stop resisting me and put your hands behind your back.” At that point, Balch asked officers, “Why are you doing this? Why are you being a dweeb?”

After being taken into custody, officers were able to speak with the victim’s guardians.

According to the report, the victim’s family told police that Balch told the girl, “You look good today.”

A short while later, they said Balch told her and a group of friends, “You don’t need to be afraid of me. You guys need to come up in my house and suck my d***.”

Balch is charged with lewd acts with a child under 13-years-old, assault and battery on a police officer, public drunkenness, disobey lawful order, destruction of private property and offering to engage in lewd acts.