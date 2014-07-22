Drug, alcohol counselor accused of Medicaid fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. - A drug and alcohol counselor is accused of Medicaid fraud for billing for services she never performed.

She allegedly even charged a patient who had died.

From 2011 to 2013, Shannon Rose seemed to be a very busy counselor in Lawton.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says in that time, the 47-year-old billed Medicaid for 914 services she never provided, totaling $83,000.

"There are true victims out there that do not get services that need them and are harmed when they don't get them," said Assistant Attorney General Mykel Fry.

A court affidavit says Rose filed 31 claims for CPR procedures, but none of the 18 recipients received treatment on the dates Rose billed.

The document also says Rose was "unqualified to provide" CPR.

She also allegedly claimed to have provided 48 counseling sessions to a woman who had already died.

"She knew she was not providing services, certainly," Fry said.

Rose's clients, who were under court orders to receive drug and alcohol counseling, said they would go six months without hearing from Rose.

Fry says one of those clients is now incarcerated for drug-related charges.

"If you're a drug and alcohol counselor, somebody is out there really needing those services," Fry said. "There's a very real possibility that this individual would not be in jail right now if she had gotten the proper services."

Rose plead "no contest" to Medicaid Fraud and Identity Theft.

Rose's Identity Theft charge stems from using a Medicaid number of a deceased client.

Fry said Rose has to report to the Oklahoma County jail by early September to serve a six month sentence.