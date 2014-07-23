Missing Oklahoma child found two years later in Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A joyful reunion is set to happen between a father and son. They've been separated for more than two years.

The child was taken from Midwest City by his own mother and never returned home, despite the father being granted custody.

Now U.S. Marshals have found the mother and son several states away.

While his mother is behind bars his father is making his way to Georgia to see the boy for the first time in two years.

Deputy Kim Heath, with the U.S. Marshals, said, "Everyone took it as priority one."

Just this week, the U.S. Marshals got a tip that the 10-year old had been taken from Midwest City to College Park, Georgia.

How long the boy has been there is unknown.

Assistant Chief Sid Porter, with Midwest City Police, said, "There's been a warrant out for her for almost, more than a year."

The child, whose name authorities are not releasing, was taken by his mother Tahira Traylor two years ago. Midwest City Police became involved after a judge granted the boy's father custody.

Porter said, "His ex-wife was refusing to allow him to see his son or even talk to his son."

The U.S. Marshals were asked to help in the case. Just nine days ago they received a tip the mother was in Georgia.

Heath said, "They set up surveillance. With a child involved we like to get someone there immediately. We wanted to make sure the child was in the house."

As marshals were watching the home Traylor called police to report a burglary. Georgia police responded, confirming to the marshals a child was there in the home.

Heath said, "After all the work of being on the run for a year and a half, her phone call brought police to her home and we were able to get her in custody without any problem."

We're told the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children is helping coordinate a reunion between the father and son in Georgia.

We did try to contact the father but so far we have not been able to reach him.

As for Tahira Traylor, she will likely be sent back to Oklahoma County to face charges.