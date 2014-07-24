Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Watch: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' trailer released…but deemed too racy for TV

July 24, 2014
On Thursday morning, fans of a popular series got their first glimpse at the much-anticipated and controversial movie.

Universal Studios released the first trailer of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which is based on the erotic novels by E.L. James.

The trailer was unveiled on “Today,” which wasn’t allowed to show the full trailer, saying it was too racy for morning television.

Watch the full trailer below:

Warning: Some scenes may not be inappropriate for younger audiences and it is probably not safe for the workplace.