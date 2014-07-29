Extreme fire danger expected for several days

U.S. Surgeon General says ‘Stop Tanning’!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The acting U.S. Surgeon General has issued a new warning about the dangers of indoor and outdoor tanning and the link to skin cancer.

In a call to action released Tuesday, Boris Lushniak called skin cancer a “major public health problem”.

According to the report, nearly 5 million people in the U.S. are treated for skin cancer every year.

Also, more than 400,000 cases are estimated to be linked to indoor tanning.

Overall, the cases average an annual cost of $8.1 billion.

Lushniak recommends wearing sunscreen and protective gear outdoors, such as hat and sunglasses, and avoid indoor tanning.

 