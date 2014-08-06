× Update: Police find 81-year-old woman safe

Update: Police say Wilson was found safe on Wednesday morning in Sallisaw.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – There’s a Silver Alert out of northeast Oklahoma.

Police are looking for Patricia Wilson, 81.

She was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in Tahlequah, Okla.

Wilson is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark red hair.

Investigators say Wilson was also wearing a cowboy hat.

Officers say Wilson could be driving a tan Chevy Impala with an Oklahoma license plate number 002BRW.

That car has a spoiler on it.

If you have any information regarding Patricia Wilson’s whereabouts, call police immediately.