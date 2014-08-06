Update: Police find 81-year-old woman safe
Update: Police say Wilson was found safe on Wednesday morning in Sallisaw.
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – There’s a Silver Alert out of northeast Oklahoma.
Police are looking for Patricia Wilson, 81.
She was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday in Tahlequah, Okla.
Wilson is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark red hair.
Investigators say Wilson was also wearing a cowboy hat.
Officers say Wilson could be driving a tan Chevy Impala with an Oklahoma license plate number 002BRW.
That car has a spoiler on it.
If you have any information regarding Patricia Wilson’s whereabouts, call police immediately.