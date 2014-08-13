“I had to get him back,” Man saves 4-year-old from alleged abductor, woman arrested

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) – A mother says she is thankful a man was able to pry her young son from the arms of an abductor.

“I called him up for dinner and he started coming, but was stopped by a lady who was like ‘Come here little boy,” Nikki Novotny told KCTV.

Witnesses said a woman grabbed 4-year-old Adarius as he was playing with another child in front of his mother.

However, Novotny couldn’t do anything to stop it because she has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

“I was terrified. I didn’t know what to do because I can’t go get him myself,” she said.

She says she felt helpless and cried out for help.

“I said, ‘That’s my son.’ She said, ‘I know, I’ll be right back.’ And I said, ‘No,’ but she kept walking,” she said.

“You see something like that and you have no choice but to help out,” said Lorin Carr.

Carr was one of two men who followed the suspect up the stairs to confront her after hearing the little boy screaming.

“He was screaming, ‘I want my mommy,” he said.

Witnesses say the woman refused to give up the little boy and leaned him over the third-floor balcony several times.

“I didn’t know what she was going to do. I said, ‘Put him down!’ She said, ‘I’m going to,’ but she never did, so I had to snatch him, literally,” Carr said.

Police arrested 44-year-old Edwina C. Bates for endangering the welfare of a child.

When interviewed, KCTV says Bates told police she saw the child playing and grabbed him because she wanted to play with him.

Bates said she heard the child’s mother but continued to carry him up the stairs.

She said she wasn’t going to hurt him but took him to let her dog inside.

Now, Carr is being called a hero for his actions.

“I’m not a hero but yeah, I had to get him back. That’s all I can say,” he said.