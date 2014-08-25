× Mother arrested for child abuse after allegedly slamming daughter’s head into wall

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 25-year-old mother is being charged with child abuse after she allegedly slammed her child’s head against the wall.

On Aug. 22, authorities were called to the Willow Cliff Apartments after a security guard was called to an apartment on a disturbance.

When the security guard arrived, he says he noticed swelling on the child’s head.

The girl told the guard that “her mom hit her head on the wall.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Abigail Lujan told the security guard, “Yeah, sometimes I get mad and I take it out on my daughter.”

When officers arrived, Lujan told them they couldn’t pressure her daughter into telling them what happened.

However, the affidavit claims Lujan’s sister saw the alleged abuse.

According to the report, she saw Lujan grab the child by the neck and slam her head into the wall four times.

She said that she told Lujan, “Stop, she is just a baby!”

Abigail Lujan was taken into custody on one count of child abuse.