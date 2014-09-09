$13 million bike trail moves forward, will connect Lake Hefner to Oklahoma River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A project funded by MAPS3, which would connect Lake Hefner to the Oklahoma River, is moving forward.

On Tuesday the city council approved a 13 million dollar expansion of the city's trail system.

It's being paid for with MAPS3 money.

The trail expansion will run all the way from Lake Hefner to the Oklahoma river.

"It's just one of the things I love to do," said Laurie Lackey. "It's my joy."

As an experienced cyclist, Laurie Lackey loves the idea of connecting the Lake Hefner trails to the river.

"The more options we have for people to get out and be active, I think it's great," said Lackey.

A map shows the exact path of the trail will follow.

Starting at NW Expressway and Meridian, the trail to run south to 63rd street, then along NW Expressway, south on Portland and over to Grand.

It'll then run down Grand, crossing I-44 at 16th street, passing the fairgrounds at 10th and May, before running down May and tying into the river.

The hope is building the trail near so many neighborhoods will allow easier access to the trail system.

"You don't have to load up your bike and drive to the river or Lake Hefner to be able to get onto the trails," said MAPS3 project manager David Todd. "It's not only a connection. It's an expansion."

Aside from some street crossings, the trail will be built next to but not in the road.

That means cyclists won't have to share the road with cars.

The trail expansion should be complete in about a year and a half.

A similar MAPS project is also connecting the trails around Lake Overholser to the river.

That work is almost complete.

MAPS3 will also pay for a trail around Lake Draper in the years to come.