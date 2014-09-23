Painting for a Purpose; A night you won’t want to miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The second annual 'Painting for a Purpose' is about to take place with NewsChannel 4's Emily Sutton.

Emily is teaming up with 'Paint and Cheers' in the Plaza District for the big event.

It's a night for people to get together for food, drinks, and painting to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma.

The evening will help non-profit organizations like the Go Mitch Go Foundation, which is an Oklahoma-based non-profit that supports the fight against leukemia and lymphoma.

Adam Jones, the owner of Paint and Cheers, stopped by the NewsChannel 4 studios Tuesday morning to tell viewers what they can expect this year.

One of the highlights this year is the event will auction off 'outings' with KFOR personalities, including Linda Cavanaugh, Jon Welsh, and Lance West.

Tickets are a minimum donation of $60 and include dinner, drinks and painting!

Friday, October 3rd 7pm – 80’s themed!

Saturday, October 4th 7pm – Halloween themed! Both nights will have a costume contest!

Location:

Paint N Cheers

1614 N Gatewood Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Click here to register for Paint for a Purpose.