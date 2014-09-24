Fun festival provides arts and crafts, barbecue cook-off for visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. - From blue grass music, to arts and crafts, there's a lot of fun to be had at Harrah Heritage Park.

Krystle Frye and William Bredemeyer stopped by our studios to talk about two great events, Market in the Park and Pigs in the Park.

Market in the Park will be held Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature artists and crafts from all over the United States.

In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy a bluegrass festival, 5K color run and a barbecue cook-off.

Admission is free.