Video: Store clerk robbed 3 times in last month

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk finds himself the victim of robbery three times in the last month.

Tonight police are searching for an armed suspect.

The latest crime was caught on camera over the weekend.

The thief walked into the convenience store near N.W. 39th and Pennsylvania Ave and stuck a gun in the victim's chest.

The suspect demanded the cash out of the register and the victim complied.

The victim says the same suspect also robbed him last month.

Also last month a different suspect came into the store and was caught on camera demanding cash.

That suspect was seen wearing a UCO shirt.

He didn't show a weapon and the clerk told him to leave.

On his way out of the store he slammed his fist against the window.

Luckily the clerk has not been hurt in any of the three robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen any either video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.