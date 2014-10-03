Fallin and Dorman clash in debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Governor Mary Fallin and her Democratic challenger Joe Dorman squared off in a televised debate Thursday.

It took place last night at the Oklahoma State University Student Union in Stillwater,Okla.

This was the first and only debate scheduled for Fallin and Dorman before the Nov. 4 election.

Fallin and Dorman clashed on many issues, including the earthquake controversy in Oklahoma.

Is it the fault of the oil and gas industry?

Here's what the two had to say:

"Oklahomans have been concerned with earthquakes and what's caused them. We`ve had a long history in the state of Oklahoma of earthquakes. We have a lot of scientists and we have the U.S. Geological Survery, we have other experts from our universities, Oklahoma State, University of Oklahoma. We have industry sector people who are looking at what is the cause of the earthquakes. Are they man made or are they just a natural course of nature itself," said Gov. Mary Fallin. "Oklahomans are frustrated as this state as we have seen an increase in quakes in our state with no reason. The science has been done. We just need action taken. Let`s make sure the industries are applying safe practices. We need real leadership that`s in touch that will deal with these issues. The thousands of dollars of damage that have occurred to individuals homes with what we saw at St. Gregory`s spire toppling in the early earthquakes. This is unacceptable. We need action and we need leadership that will address the problem," said Democratic State Rep. Joe Dorman.

Fallin is seeking her second, four-year term in office after stints in the Oklahoma House, as lieutenant governor and two terms in Congress. Her political career has spanned more than 20 years in Oklahoma.

Dorman is a Democratic state legislator from Rush Springs who is completing his sixth and final two-year term in office.