OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City is giving residents a place to drop off their old junk.

The City is hosting a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition and prescription drugs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 18 at the State Fairgrounds.

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only.

You must bring your current water bill stub to prove residency.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

This is the last collection the City will host until the spring.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility at 1621 South Portland accepts a wide variety of hazardous materials from residents’ homes year-round.

The type of products accepted at the facility includes gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals and paint-related products.

Click here for a list of materials the facility accepts.