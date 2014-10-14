× Deputies searching for missing Oklahoma teenager

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Caddo County are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than 24 hours.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Alexis Blum.

Blum was last seen at her home around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

She stands 5’4″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She left home in her parents’ green 2004 Toyota Prius with Oklahoma tag “684 KVQ.”

Her family lives in Caddo County, but the car was seen going through a toll gate at the Kilpatrick Turnpike and S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City around 4:35 a.m.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Caddo County’s Communication Center at (405) 247-5700.