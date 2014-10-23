Officials investigating an Oklahoma homicide after man was shot to death

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death in Tulsa.

According to KJRH, 29-year-old Kenneth McNack was found dead inside a maroon Impala around 8:30 Wednesday evening.

Investigators say McNack was in the driver’s seat of the Impala when another vehicle approached him.

Police say the suspect approached McNack’s vehicle and shot him multiple times with a semi-automatic weapon.

At this time, authorities have not determined the suspect’s motive for shooting McNack.

The only description authorities have of the suspect is that he is a stocky male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677 or the Homicide Tip Line at (918) 798-8477. Tipsters may also email homicide@cityoftulsa.org .